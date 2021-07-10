Quantrill expected to start as Indians host the Royals

Kansas City Royals (36-52, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (44-42, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Mike Minor (6-7, 5.37 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 101 strikeouts) Indians: Cal Quantrill (0-2, 4.20 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 42 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians -123, Royals +105; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland and Kansas City will play on Saturday.

The Indians are 23-19 on their home turf. The Cleveland offense has compiled a .226 batting average as a team this season, Jose Ramirez leads the team with a mark of .260.

The Royals are 15-30 in road games. Kansas City's lineup has 88 home runs this season, Salvador Perez leads the club with 20 homers.

The Indians won the last meeting 2-1. James Karinchak earned his sixth victory and Bobby Bradley went 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI for Cleveland. Jake Brentz took his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ramirez leads the Indians with 38 extra base hits and is batting .260.

Perez leads the Royals with 95 hits and has 51 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 2-8, .200 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Royals: 3-7, .234 batting average, 6.13 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Indians: Cam Hill: (wrist), Aaron Civale: (finger), Shane Bieber: (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: (abdominal), Josh Naylor: (ankle), Jordan Luplow: (ankle).

Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Jesse Hahn: (shoulder), Wade Davis: (forearm), Ronald Bolanos: (flexor), Emmanuel Rivera: (hand), Adalberto Mondesi: (oblique), Cam Gallagher: (shoulder).