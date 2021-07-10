Sports

Lynx win 6th straight, beating Aces without a free throw

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

Layshia Clarendon had 18 points and nine assists and the Minnesota Lynx won their sixth straight game, beating the Las Vegas Aces 85-77 on Friday night.

Minnesota (11-7) did not attempt a free throw, the second time a WNBA team has finished a game without an attempt. The Lynx led 10-2, had a 37-18 advantage early in the second and led by at least 12 the rest of the way.

Damiris Dantas and Sylvia Fowles added 14 points each, and Kayla McBride had 10.

Kelsey Plum had 16 of her 18 points in the second half for the Aces (14-6). They lost their second in a row, handing Seattle a spot in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship.

