Miley delivers on mound and at plate as Reds top Brewers 2-0

Cincinnati Reds' Wade Miley pitches during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday, July 9, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash) AP

Wade Miley pitched eight shutout innings and helped himself by doubling and scoring in the Cincinnati Reds’ 2-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.

Miley (7-4) struck out four and allowed seven hits and three walks as the Reds snapped the Brewers’ seven-game home winning streak. The Reds also reduced Milwaukee’s NL Central lead to six games.

Miley left after allowing a leadoff double to Avisaíl García in the ninth on his 104th pitch. Heath Hembree took over from there and struck out Rowdy Tellez, Jace Peterson and Omar Narváez to earn his fifth save.

Tucker Barnhart and Jesse Winker hit RBI doubles for the Reds. Willy Adames and Jace Peterson had two hits each for the Brewers.

Cincinnati pulled ahead for good in the fourth inning.

The Reds had Eugenio Suárez on second and Aristides Aquino at first when Barnhart lined an 0-2 pitch from Eric Lauer (3-4) into the left-field corner. Barnhart’s drive brought Suárez home, though Aquino was thrown out after rounding third and trying to get back to the bag.

Miley made a great play in the field to preserve Cincinnati’s lead.

The Brewers had runners on first and second with one out in the fifth when Miley went to his knees to field Lauer's bunt and throw him out at first, preventing Milwaukee from loading the bases. Miley then got out of the jam by retiring Luis Urías on a fly to right.

Lauer struck out three, walked four and allowed four hits and one run in six innings. Over his last three starts, Lauer has worked 18 1/3 innings while allowing only two runs.

Miley led off the seventh with a double to right off reliever Miguel Sánchez and advanced to third on a throwing error by García. Miley scored when Winker capped an 11-pitch at bat with his own double to right.

This is the second of seven consecutive matchups between the Brewers and Reds. They’re playing a four-game series in Milwaukee this week and will meet again for a three-game set in Cincinnati immediately after the All-Star break.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Reds: RHP Michael Lorenzen struck out two, walked one and allowed no hits over two innings to earn the save for Triple-A Louisville as part of a rehabilitation assignment. Lorenzen hasn't pitched for Cincinnati all season due to a shoulder injury.

Brewers: Manager Craig Counsell said the team will decide Sunday on the next steps for 2B Kolten Wong, who went on the injured list July 2 with tightness in his left calf. “It’s going to be strong workouts the next three days, test him pretty hard,” Counsell said. “Everything is going well. The anticipation will be if it’s not the first day after the (All-Star) break, it’s going to be very shortly after.”

UP NEXT

Vladimir Gutierrez (4-3, 4.67 ERA) pitches for the Reds and Freddy Peralta (7-3, 2.23) starts for the Brewers in a Saturday evening matchup of right-handers.

___

Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee