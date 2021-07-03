Muller expected to start as Atlanta hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (34-46, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (40-41, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (4-7, 3.04 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (1-1, 2.70 ERA, .90 WHIP, 13 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Marlins head to take on the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.

The Braves are 23-21 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .424 this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with a .596 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Marlins are 16-28 on the road. Miami hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Garrett Cooper with a mark of .361.

The Braves won the last meeting 1-0. Drew Smyly recorded his sixth victory and Ozzie Albies went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Atlanta. Pablo Lopez took his fifth loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 22 home runs and is batting .279.

Adam Duvall leads the Marlins with 18 home runs and is slugging .474.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .238 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .213 batting average, 3.21 ERA

INJURIES: Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).

Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Jose Devers: (shoulder), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).