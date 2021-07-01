Tokyo 2020: China looks to repeat Olympic diving dominance

HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: China remains the dominant force in the sport, having won seven of eight gold medals in 2016. The Chinese followed up by taking 12 of 13 events at worlds in 2019.

WHAT’S NEW: Competition is at the new Tokyo Aquatics Centre located in a seaside park.

TOKYO EXPECTATIONS: There's little reason to believe the Chinese won't dominate the eight events — two 3-meter springboard and two 10-meter platform as well as synchronized events in both disciplines. Men's 3-meter springboard could be the most competitive with Britain's Jack Laugher trying to get on the podium against four-time world champion Xie Siyi and Cao Yuan of China.

ATHLETES TO WATCH: China’s Yang Jian, the current world champion, and four-time Olympian Tom Daley of Britain figure to duel on platform. On the women’s side, two-time Olympic champion Shi Tingmao of China is favored in 3-meter. Chen Yuxi, a 15-year-old from China, is the favorite on 10-meter. She won the world title two years ago. Just three of the 11 American divers competed five years ago in Rio. Two-time platform medalist David Boudia failed to make the U.S. team.

GOLD MEDAL MOMENTS: July 25, women’s 3-meter synchro final; July 26, men’s 10-meter synchro final; July 27, women’s 10-meter synchro final; July 28, men’s 3-meter synchro final; Aug. 1, women’s 3-meter final; Aug. 3, men’s 3-meter final; Aug. 5, women’s 10-meter final; Aug. 7, men’s 10-meter final.