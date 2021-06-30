Ashby tagged, but Brewers sweep Cubs for 8th straight win

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames hits a grand-slam against the Chicago Cubs during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) AP

Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut, but Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout the Chicago Cubs 15-7 Wednesday for their eighth straight win.

The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago. The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.

Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7. His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.

Called up from Triple-A to start, the 23-year-old Ashby -- and nephew of two-time All-Star pitcher Andy Ashby -- was in trouble right away.

Willson Contreras led off the game with a single and the Cubs loaded the bases with no outs. Javier Baez hit a two-run single, Adames' misplay let another run score and bunt single produced a run.

After a double steal, a run-scoring wild pitch and two walks, Ashby exited with the bases loaded, two outs and trailing 5-0. Miguel Sanchez relieved and gave up a two-run single to Patrick Wisdom.

In all, the left-handed Ashby was charged with seven runs, four of them earned, on four hits and three walks.

Five Brewers relievers combined for 8 1/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Richards (3-0) wound up with the win.

Milwaukee, meanwhile, bounced back against Jake Arrieta and the Chicago bullpen.

Urias had his first multi-homer game in the majors and finished with three hits and four RBIs. Jace Peterson drove in three runs with a pair of singles.

Slumping outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. had his second multi-hit game in the series and just his fifth of the season.

LOBATON TO IL

Chicago placed catcher Jose Lobaton on the 60-day injured list with a sprained right shoulder suffered on the final play of Chicago’s 2-1 loss Tuesday night.

Lobaton was injured when he tried to hurdle over Brewers closer Josh Hader, who slipped while trying to cover first on Lobaton’s two-out chopper with two out in the ninth. Lobaton landed awkwardly on his right shoulder and after a lengthy examination on the field, needed help removing his following after the game.

He’s the latest backup catcher to go down with an injury for the Cubs this season. Chicago signed veteran Austin Romine to play behind Contreras in spring training, only to lose him to the 60-day IL in late April. His replacement, Tony Wolters, was later cut when the Cubs called up P.J. Higgins from Triple-A, only to suffer a strained forearm that ultimately required season-ending surgery on his flexor tendon.

Higgins’ injury opened the door for Lobaton, a 10-year MLB veteran who appeared in six games for Chicago before his injury.

“Lobey’s done nothing but be ready and he works his tail off,” Chicago manager David Ross said. “Hopefully, it’s a speedy recovery for him.”

Chicago recalled catcher Taylor Gushue from Triple-A Iowa.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cubs: While Kris Bryant (right side) and Anthony Rizzo (back) were held out of the series finale Wednesday, Wisdom left the game with left side tightness and a right eye contusion.

Brewers: Second baseman Kolten Wong (hamstring) was held out of the lineup but available off the bench.

UP NEXT

Cubs: After getting a day off Thursday, the Cubs continue their 10-game road trip Friday in Cincinnati behind RHP Alec Mills (3-1, 5.11 ERA). Mills is 3-0 with a 3.74 ERA in eight career appearances (five starts) against the Reds and has a 6.43 ERA in four starts in Cincinnati.

Brewers: Milwaukee tries to continue its winning streak behind RHP Corbin Burnes (3-4, 2.53 ERA), who gets the start in the first of a four-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Burnes got a no-decision his last time out despite holding the Rockies to a run over six innings. He’s 3-0 with a 3.19 ERA in 15 career games against Pittsburgh.