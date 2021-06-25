Suns take 2-1 lead into game 4 against the Clippers

Phoenix Suns (51-21, second in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Suns -1.5; over/under is 220

WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Suns lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Clippers won the last meeting 106-92. Paul George scored 27 points to lead LA to the victory and Deandre Ayton scored 18 points in defeat for Phoenix.

The Clippers are 9-3 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles is 32-8 when winning the rebound battle and averages 44.2 rebounds per game.

The Suns are 30-12 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has a 24-9 record against opponents under .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: George is shooting 46.7% and averaging 23.3 points. Reggie Jackson is averaging 18.9 points and 2.3 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Ayton leads the Suns with 10.5 rebounds and averages 14.4 points. Devin Booker is averaging 27 points, 7.8 rebounds and 5.2 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Clippers: Averaging 113.8 points, 41.2 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.9 points on 46.1% shooting.

Suns: Averaging 109.7 points, 42.9 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.4 points on 42.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: Serge Ibaka: out for season (back), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee).

Suns: Abdel Nader: out (knee).