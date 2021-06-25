Gutierrez scheduled to start for Cincinnati against Atlanta

Atlanta Braves (35-39, third in the NL East) vs. Cincinnati Reds (37-36, third in the NL Central)

Cincinnati; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Drew Smyly (4-3, 5.11 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 54 strikeouts) Reds: Vladimir Gutierrez (3-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati and Atlanta will face off on Friday.

The Reds are 17-16 on their home turf. Cincinnati has a collective on-base percentage of .328, good for second in the National League. Jesse Winker leads the team with a mark of .403.

The Braves are 15-19 in road games. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .312 is fourteenth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the team with an OBP of .392.

The Reds won the last meeting 5-3. Tony Santillan earned his first victory and Nicholas Castellanos went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBIs for Cincinnati. Jesse Chavez registered his first loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Castellanos leads the Reds with 39 extra base hits and is batting .343.

Freddie Freeman ranks second on the Braves with 17 home runs and has 41 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .240 batting average, 4.02 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Braves: 5-5, .218 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Reds: Lucas Sims: (elbow), Michael Lorenzen: (shoulder), Jeff Hoffman: (shoulder), Sonny Gray: (groin), Michael Feliz: (elbow), Brandon Bailey: (elbow), Nick Senzel: (knee), Max Schrock: (calf), Mike Moustakas: (heel), Alex Blandino: (hand).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Max Fried: (finger), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Tucker Davidson: (forearm), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Guillermo Heredia: (wrist), Ronald Acuna Jr.: (back), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).