Red Sox, streaking Martinez set for matchup with Yankees

New York Yankees (40-34, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (44-31, first in the AL East)

Boston; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-4, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 63 strikeouts) Red Sox: Martin Perez (5-4, 4.32 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox +112, Yankees -130; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Boston's Martinez puts 13-game hit streak on the line against Yankees.

The Red Sox are 18-10 against AL East opponents. Boston ranks third in the majors in hitting with a .256 batting average, Xander Bogaerts leads the team with an average of .321.

The Yankees have gone 17-21 against division opponents. New York has hit 98 home runs this season, seventh in the league. Aaron Judge leads the club with 16, averaging one every 15.9 at-bats.

The Red Sox won the last meeting 6-5. Matt Barnes recorded his second victory and Marwin Gonzalez went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Boston. Luis Cessa registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox with 18 home runs and is batting .280.

DJ LeMahieu leads the Yankees with 74 hits and has 25 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Yankees: 7-3, .229 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Chris Sale: (elbow), Ryan Brasier: (left calf), Christian Arroyo: (knee), Kevin Plawecki: (hamstring).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Gio Urshela: (leg).