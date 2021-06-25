San Francisco faces Oakland, looks to build on Gausman’s strong outing

Oakland Athletics (46-31, second in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (48-26, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Sean Manaea (6-3, 3.01 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) Giants: Johnny Cueto (5-3, 4.05 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -100, Athletics -116; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Kevin Gausman. Gausman threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with nine strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Giants are 24-10 on their home turf. San Francisco has hit an MLB-leading 111 home runs this season, Brandon Crawford leads them with 16 homers.

The Athletics are 21-13 in road games. Oakland's team on-base percentage of .319 is fourth in the American League. Matt Olson leads the club with an OBP of .379.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 31 extra base hits and is batting .233.

Olson leads the Athletics with 78 hits and has 53 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 8-2, .304 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 27 runs

Athletics: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.61 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (bicep), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Evan Longoria: (shoulder), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring).

Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Stephen Piscotty: (wrist).