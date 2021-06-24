MS Coast native Brittney Reese is in the Olympic trials tonight. Here’s how to watch

Gulfport native and gold medalist Brittney Reese will look to earn her fourth trip to the Olympics on Thursday night in the Olympic Trials in Eugene Oregon.

The former Ole Miss athlete is scheduled to compete in the women’s long jump in the Olympic trials at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, and a live stream will be available at nbcolympics.com.

NBC Sports Network is scheduled to start showing competition from Oregon at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Reese is hoping to earn a shot at her third Olympic medal after winning gold at the 2012 games in London and silver in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016.

Reese is a 2004 graduate of Gulfport High School who also competed at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Ole Miss.

Reese is a seven-time world champion in the long jump.

Pass Christian’s Cory McGee has achieved her Olympic dream https://t.co/VBORIBOUO8 pic.twitter.com/VSVvw1jYgM — Patrick Magee (@CoastCoverage) June 22, 2021