Sports

MS Coast native Brittney Reese is in the Olympic trials tonight. Here’s how to watch

Gulfport native and gold medalist Brittney Reese will look to earn her fourth trip to the Olympics on Thursday night in the Olympic Trials in Eugene Oregon.

The former Ole Miss athlete is scheduled to compete in the women’s long jump in the Olympic trials at 7:45 p.m. Thursday, and a live stream will be available at nbcolympics.com.

NBC Sports Network is scheduled to start showing competition from Oregon at 8 p.m. on Thursday.

The 34-year-old Reese is hoping to earn a shot at her third Olympic medal after winning gold at the 2012 games in London and silver in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 2016.

Reese is a 2004 graduate of Gulfport High School who also competed at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Ole Miss.

Reese is a seven-time world champion in the long jump.

  Comments  

Baseball

Aaron Boone says he and Aroldis Chapman are ‘all good’ after closer’s meltdown over intentional walk

Football

NFL scraps ‘one-helmet rule’ which will pave way for uniform change

Football

Steelers release starting guard David DeCastro

June 24, 2021 3:27 PM

Pelicans & NBA Basketball

Reggie Miller: Playoffs showed Julius Randle needs to be Knicks’ No. 2 player

Health News

Need to breastfeed could block Canadian’s path to Olympics

June 24, 2021 3:26 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service