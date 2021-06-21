Pass Christian’s Cory McGee has achieved her Olympic dream

Cory McGee of Pass Christian earned 22 gold medals for the Pirates during her high school career. Sun Herald file

Pass Christian graduate Cory McGee achieved her dream of qualifying for the Olympics on Monday night in the Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon.

McGee, 29, finished second in the 1,500 meters with a personal best time of 4:00.67 to qualify to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Mississippi product qualified for the U.S. squad along with first-place finisher Ellie Purrier-St. Pierre and Heather McLean, who came in third.

“Oh man, they were magic. It’s real,” McGee told NBC Sports. “I’ve been working my butt off. We moved to Colorado two years ago and haven’t looked back, and that’s why I’m here today.”

This was McGee’s third attempt at qualifying for the Olympics after taking part in trials ahead of the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

WOMEN’S 1,500M FINAL



Elle Purrier St. Pierre

@CoryMcGeeRuns

@heathair31



Catch the wild finish to the women’s 1,500m final here. pic.twitter.com/S8NGTZGDd9 — Chris Chavez (@ChrisChavez) June 22, 2021

McGee, a 2010 graduate of Pass Christian High School, had a standout career on the collegiate level at Florida.

During her prep career at Pass Christian, McGee earned 22 gold medals, one silver and three bronze in track and field and cross country.

McGee was twice named the Sun Herald’s Girls Athlete of the Year.