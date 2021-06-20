Struggling Tigers look to stop 3-game slide against Angels

Detroit Tigers (29-42, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (36-35, third in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (4-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) Angels: Dylan Bundy (1-7, 6.98 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -160, Tigers +139; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Angels are 21-16 in home games in 2020. Los Angeles has hit 95 home runs this season, sixth in the MLB. Shohei Ohtani leads the team with 22, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Tigers are 14-23 in road games. Detroit's lineup has 77 home runs this season, Jonathan Schoop leads the club with 13 homers.

The Angels won the last meeting 8-3. Patrick Sandoval recorded his second victory and Jared Walsh went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Wily Peralta registered his first loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ohtani leads the Angels with 39 extra base hits and is slugging .630.

Schoop leads the Tigers with 13 home runs and is slugging .467.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .305 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .240 batting average, 6.14 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Anthony Rendon: (triceps), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow).

Tigers: Spencer Turnbull: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Alex Lange: (right shoulder), Derek Holland: (shoulder), Rony Garcia: (knee), Matthew Boyd: (left arm), Victor Reyes: (intercostal strain), Derek Hill: (shoulder), Niko Goodrum: (finger).