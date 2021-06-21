Texas takes 5-game slide into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Twins (29-41, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (25-45, fifth in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 2:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Kenta Maeda (2-2, 5.01 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Rangers: Dane Dunning (2-5, 4.57 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers +102, Twins -119; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Texas enters the game as losers of their last five games.

The Rangers are 15-18 on their home turf. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .297 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .371.

The Twins have gone 15-20 away from home. Minnesota has hit 101 home runs this season, third in the league. Nelson Cruz leads them with 15, averaging one every 14.1 at-bats.

The Twins won the last meeting 3-2. Caleb Thielbar earned his second victory and Cruz went 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. John King took his fifth loss for Texas.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 23 extra base hits and is batting .268.

Cruz leads the Twins with 63 hits and has 37 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 2-8, .230 batting average, 5.10 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Twins: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.76 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).

Twins: Devin Smeltzer: (elbow), Michael Pineda: (elbow), Edwar Colina: (right elbow), Rob Refsnyder: (hamstring), Kyle Garlick: (sports hernia), Jake Cave: (back), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (groin).