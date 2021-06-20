LEADING OFF: Duvall crushing Cubs, Buxton back from injury

Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, June 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

A look at what's happening around the majors today:

FLYING FISH

Miami's Adam Duvall has been wrecking the Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend, hitting two homers in consecutive games.

He hit a grand slam and a two-run drive in Friday's 10-2 romp, then hit two-run shots in the first and third innings against Jake Arrieta in an 11-1 victory Saturday. Duvall joined Derrek Lee in 2002 and Giancarlo Stanton in 2016 as the only Marlins with back-to-back multi-homer games.

The Marlins have outscored the NL Central leaders 21-3 through the first two games and put themselves in position to sweep their first series since winning both wild-card games against Chicago last fall.

BUX IS BACK

Byron Buxton returned to the Twins on Saturday and picked up where he left off with a fourth-inning single. The 2017 Gold Glove center fielder had been out since May 6 with a strained right hip, interrupting a breakout season that was generating early MVP chatter. Buxton is hitting .365 with nine homers. Despite missing over six weeks, he entered Saturday ranked 18th among all position players with 2.5 wins above replacement, per FanGraphs.

HOT (LEFT) HAND

Dallas Keuchel (6-1, 3.78) is 5-0 with a 3.21 ERA in his last eight starts for the Chicago White Sox going into an outing against the team he earned the 2015 AL Cy Young Award with, the Houston Astros. He's oppose RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.89).

ANOTHER HOT (LEFT) HAND

Oakland's Sean Manaea (6-2, 2.99) is 3-0 with a 1.41 ERA in his last six starts going into a Sunday game at Yankee Stadium against lefty Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 4.20).

SCUFFLING

Matt Harvey (3-8, 7.76) started 3-1 with a 4.06 ERA in his first six starts for the Baltimore Orioles but is 0-7 with a 12.00 ERA in his last eight outings. LHP Hyun Jin Ryu (5-4, 3.43) starts for the visiting Toronto Blue Jays.