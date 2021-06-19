Berrettini, Norrie advance to Queen’s Club final

Top-seeded Matteo Berrettini has already beaten two British opponents this week, and he'll face another one in the Queen’s Club final after he and Cameron Norrie advanced in straight sets on Saturday.

Ninth-ranked Berrettini defeated 22nd-ranked Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4 and the Italian has yet to drop a set after eliminating British players Andy Murray and Dan Evans.

Norrie reached the final by beating second-seeded Denis Shapovalov of Canada 7-5, 6-3. Norrie joked that he'll “have a chat” with Murray — the last British player to reach the final, in 2016 — for tips on how to beat the hard-serving Berrettini.

“He’s got a huge serve, he’s one of the best players on the tour at the moment,” said Norrie, who represents Britain after being born in South Africa, growing up in New Zealand, and playing collegiately in the United States.

“It's obviously a huge tournament for me and one of my biggest achievements so far,” he continued. “Let’s see if I can get one more tomorrow.”

Shapovalov advanced to the semifinals by beating Frances Tiafoe of the United States 6-3, 6-4 earlier Saturday after their match was suspended Friday night for bad light after the first set.

Berrettini has gone 30 consecutive service games without being broken.

“I know that I have a big weapon with my serve and first shot, so I’m really confident when I go there," said Berrettini, who lost in the French Open quarterfinals to eventual champion Novak Djokovic.

“Now I have one more step but, for sure, making the finals, it’s a great achievement."