Brewers reinstate infielder Kolten Wong from injured list

The Associated Press

DENVER

Second baseman Kolten Wong was reinstated from the 10-day injured list on Friday as part of a series of roster moves by the Milwaukee Brewers.

Wong, who had been sidelined by a left oblique strain, was in the starting lineup and back in the leadoff spot for a game at Colorado.

The team also selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Zack Godley from their Triple-A affiliate in Nashville.

To make room for the additions, the Brewers optioned infielder/outfielder Pablo Reyes and right-hander Eric Yardley to Nashville. Infielder Jake Hager was designated for assignment.

