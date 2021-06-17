D’backs fall again for MLB record 23rd straight road loss

Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly walks back to the dugout after striking out swinging against San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Kevin Gausman during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in San Francisco. At left is Giants catcher Curt Casali. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg) AP

The Arizona Diamondbacks set a major league record with their 23rd straight road loss, making dubious history in getting trounced by the San Francisco Giants 10-3 Thursday.

The dejected D-backs trudged off the field after breaking a tie with the 1963 Mets and ’43 Philadelphia Athletics for road futility.

Held to just a lone single by pitcher Zac Gallen through six innings, Arizona fell behind 6-0.

The Diamondbacks don’t play again on the road until June 25 at San Diego.

Gallen (1-2) allowed four earned runs in 2 2/3 innings in his first start back from a sprained pitching elbow.

Giants starter Kevin Gausman (8-1) limited the D-backs to two runs on four hits in eight innings. The right-hander struck out six and walked one.

Curt Casali homered and drove in four runs for San Francisco, finishing a double shy of the cycle. Steven Duggar went 3 for 3 with an RBI double and Mauricio Dubón and Mike Yastrzemski drove in two runs each as the Giants improved the best record in the majors to 44-25.

INDIANS 10, ORIOLES 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez and Bobby Bradley homered during a three-run first inning and Cleveland dealt Baltimore its 19th straight road loss.

The Orioles are approaching the major league record of 23 consecutive road losses, an active streak set by Arizona on Thursday in San Francisco. The 1943 Philadelphia Athletics and 1963 New York Mets lost 22 straight road games.

The win gave Cleveland a four-game sweep and sent Baltimore to its eighth straight loss overall.

Yu Chang had four RBIs with a two-run single in the sixth and a two-run homer in the eighth. Trevor Stephan (1-0) pitched 1 2/3 scoreless innings for his first major league win.

Austin Hays and Maikel Franco homered for the Orioles. Jorge López (2-8) took the loss.