Nola expected to start as Philadelphia hosts New York

New York Yankees (33-31, fourth in the AL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (31-31, second in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 1:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Domingo German (4-3, 3.12 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Phillies: Aaron Nola (4-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -131, Yankees +112; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia and New York will play on Sunday.

The Phillies are 20-12 on their home turf. Philadelphia is hitting a collective batting average of .239 this season, led by Jean Segura with an average of .329.

The Yankees are 16-15 on the road. New York's team on-base percentage of .316 is fourth in the American League. Aaron Judge leads the lineup with an OBP of .382.

The Phillies won the last meeting 8-7. Archie Bradley recorded his second victory and Bryce Harper went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs for Philadelphia. Aroldis Chapman registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins leads the Phillies with 12 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

Judge leads the Yankees with 62 hits and is batting .284.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .275 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Yankees: 4-6, .268 batting average, 5.26 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Phillies: JoJo Romero: (elbow), Matt Moore: (back), Brandon Kintzler: (neck), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Chase Anderson: (covid-19), Roman Quinn: (achilles), Didi Gregorius: (elbow).

Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).