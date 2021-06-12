Braves look to stop 3-game slide against Marlins

Atlanta Braves (29-32, third in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (28-35, fourth in the NL East)

Miami; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (3-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) Marlins: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Marlins are 11-9 against NL East opponents. Miami has slugged .374 this season. Jazz Chisholm Jr. leads the club with a .500 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and eight home runs.

The Braves are 14-17 against the rest of their division. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .311 is fourteenth in the MLB. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with an OBP of .390.

The Marlins won the last meeting 4-3. Sandy Alcantara recorded his fourth victory and Jazz Chisholm went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Miami. Charlie Morton registered his third loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 24 extra base hits and is batting .270.

Ozzie Albies leads the Braves with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .507.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 4-6, .258 batting average, 3.96 ERA

Braves: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.37 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Braves: Huascar Ynoa: (hand), Touki Toussaint: (right shoulder), Mike Soroka: (achilles), Grant Dayton: (shoulder), Marcell Ozuna: (hand), Alex Jackson: (left hamstring), Travis d'Arnaud: (left thumb).