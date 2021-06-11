Foltynewicz scheduled to start for Rangers at Dodgers

Texas Rangers (24-39, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (37-25, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Mike Foltynewicz (1-6, 4.75 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (7-5, 3.66 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 86 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -338, Rangers +275; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles and Texas will play on Friday.

The Dodgers are 19-10 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, good for twelfth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .279.

The Rangers are 9-23 on the road. Texas has hit 68 home runs as a team this season. Adolis Garcia leads the team with 16, averaging one every 12.7 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mookie Betts leads the Dodgers with 26 extra base hits and is batting .250.

Garcia leads the Rangers with 21 extra base hits and is batting .276.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .226 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rangers: 2-8, .189 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Dustin May: (elbow), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Garrett Cleavinger: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), Yoshi Tsutsugo: (calf), Corey Seager: (hand), Edwin Rios: (shoulder).

Rangers: Hunter Wood: (elbow), Jose Leclerc: (elbow), Ian Kennedy: (hamstring), Jonathan Hernandez: (elbow), Kyle Cody: (right shoulder), Matt Bush: (elbow), Kohei Arihara: (finger), Joey Gallo: (groin), David Dahl: (rib), Ronald Guzman: (knee), Sam Huff: (hamstring).