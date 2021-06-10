Chicago hosts Toronto, looks to build on Lynn’s strong outing

Toronto Blue Jays (31-28, fourth in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (37-24, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (5-3, 3.23 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) White Sox: Dallas Keuchel (4-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: White Sox +100, Blue Jays -117; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Lance Lynn. Lynn threw seven innings, surrendering one run on four hits with nine strikeouts against Toronto.

The White Sox are 24-11 in home games in 2020. Chicago ranks fourth in the majors in hitting with a .253 batting average, Nick Madrigal leads the club with an average of .305.

The Blue Jays have gone 18-15 away from home. Toronto has hit 85 home runs this season, fourth in the MLB. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 18, averaging one every 11.6 at-bats.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 6-2. Tyler Chatwood earned his first victory and Randal Grichuk went 1-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Toronto. Aaron Bummer took his fourth loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 extra base hits and is batting .248.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 30 extra base hits and is slugging .651.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 6-4, .237 batting average, 3.49 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Blue Jays: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Billy Hamilton: (oblique), Nick Madrigal: (hamstring).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Tom Hatch: (elbow), A.J. Cole: (neck), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor), Danny Jansen: (hamstring).