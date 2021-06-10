Gonzalez scheduled to start for Rockies at Marlins

Colorado Rockies (25-37, fourth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (26-35, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-3, 4.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 25 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Rogers (6-3, 1.97 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Marlins -204, Rockies +175; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies head to take on the Miami Marlins on Thursday.

The Marlins are 13-13 on their home turf. Miami has slugged .369 this season. Starling Marte leads the team with a mark of .547.

The Rockies are 5-23 on the road. Colorado ranks eighth in the MLB in hitting with a .244 batting average, Yonathan Daza leads the team with an average of .326.

The Rockies won the last meeting 4-3. Austin Gomber earned his fifth victory and Raimel Tapia went 3-for-5 with two doubles for Colorado. Braxton Garrett registered his first loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesus Aguilar leads the Marlins with 12 home runs and is slugging .490.

Tapia leads the Rockies with 65 hits and has 31 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 2-8, .244 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.09 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Marlins: Cody Poteet: (knee), Nick Neidert: (biceps), Jordan Holloway: (undisclosed), Elieser Hernandez: (quad), Jorge Guzman: (elbow), Daniel Castano: (shoulder), Jeff Brigham: (undisclosed), Garrett Cooper: (back), Miguel Rojas: (finger), Brian Anderson: (shoulder).

Rockies: Jordan Sheffield: (lat), Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Jon Gray: (elbow), Trevor Story: (elbow), Chris Owings: (left thumb), Matt Adams: (elbow).