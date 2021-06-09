Brooklyn takes 2-0 lead into game 3 against Milwaukee

Brooklyn Nets (48-24, second in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (46-26, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -3; over/under is 235

EASTERN CONFERENCE SECOND ROUND: Nets lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Brooklyn Nets visit the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference second round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Nets won the last meeting 125-86. Kevin Durant scored 32 points to lead Brooklyn to the win and Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 18 points in the loss for Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 30-12 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee is second in the league with 48.1 rebounds led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.0.

The Nets are 26-16 in conference games. Brooklyn ranks second in the NBA in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.2% as a team from downtown this season. Joe Harris leads them shooting 47.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Khris Middleton leads the Bucks with 2.2 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 20.4 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo is averaging 22.8 points and 11.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Durant leads the Nets averaging 26.9 points and collecting 7.1 rebounds. Kyrie Irving is averaging 21 points and five rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Bucks: Averaging 111.2 points, 56.3 rebounds, 23.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.3 points on 43.0% shooting.

Nets: Averaging 122.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points on 43.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: day to day (thigh), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (foot).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), James Harden: day to day (hamstring), Jeff Green: day to day (foot).