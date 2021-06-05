Sports

Central Michigan eliminates Michigan 8-2

The Associated Press

SOUTH BEND, Ind.

Garrett Navarra and Griffin Lockwood-Powell homered, Jordan Patty gave up one run in 7 2/3 innings, and Central Michigan beat Michigan 8-2 in a South Bend Regional elimination game on Saturday.

Patty (9-2) gave up a solo home run to Michigan’s Tito Flores in the first inning and kept the Wolverines scoreless into the eighth. Grant Frazer gave up one run — a solo homer to Jimmy Obertop in the ninth — in 1 1/3 innings of relief for the No. 4 regional seed Chippewas (41-17).

Central Michigan scored two runs each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Navarra hit a two-run home run in the fourth and Lockwood-Powell hit a two-run home run in the sixth. The Chippewas scored on a wild pitch and a based-loaded hit by pitch in the fifth.

Michigan starter Cameron Weston (7-4) picked up the loss for the third-seeded Wolverines (27-19).

