Frias’ 2-hitter stymies Nevada in UC Irvine’s shutout win

The Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif.

Michael Frias surrendered just two hits going the distance and Taishi Nakawake went 3-for-4 and UC Irvine beat Nevada 7-0 in a Stanford Regional contest Friday night.

The Anteaters will play Stanford on Saturday.

Nathan Church, Thomas MCaffrey, Connor McGuire and Mike Peabody each collected a pair of hits for the Anteaters (41-16).

UC Irvine led 3-0 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the eighth as the Anteaters sent the entire order to bat.

Dario Gomez and Landon Wallace each tallied a hit for the Wolfpack (25-19). Nevada faces North Dakota State in an elimination game Saturday.

