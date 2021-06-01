Yankees take 4-game slide into matchup with Rays

Tampa Bay Rays (35-20, first in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (29-25, third in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-2, 2.57 ERA, .93 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) Yankees: Domingo German (4-3, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup as losers of their last four games.

The Yankees are 12-17 against AL East teams. New York's lineup has 62 home runs this season, Aaron Judge leads the club with 13 homers.

The Rays are 15-8 against the rest of their division. The Tampa Bay pitching staff owns a combined team ERA of 3.45, Ryan Yarbrough paces the staff with a mark of 4.26.

The Rays won the last meeting 3-1. Rich Hill earned his fourth victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Tampa Bay. Jameson Taillon registered his fourth loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .550.

Meadows leads the Rays with 12 home runs and has 37 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .232 batting average, 2.76 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 9-1, .212 batting average, 2.63 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Justin Wilson: (hamstring), Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Corey Kluber: (shoulder), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Luke Voit: (oblique).

Rays: Chaz Roe: (shoulder), Cody Reed: (thumb), Colin Poche: (elbow), Oliver Drake: (forearm), Yonny Chirinos: (elbow), Jalen Beeks: (elbow), Chris Archer: (forearm), Nick Anderson: (elbow).