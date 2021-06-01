Giants play Angels, aim to build on Cueto’s strong performance

Los Angeles Angels (24-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (34-20, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Andrew Heaney (2-3, 5.24 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 55 strikeouts) Giants: Alex Wood (5-2, 2.44 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Johnny Cueto. Cueto pitched seven innings, giving up one run on five hits with five strikeouts against Los Angeles.

The Giants are 15-7 on their home turf. San Francisco has slugged .416, good for third in the National League. Buster Posey leads the club with a .598 slugging percentage, including 15 extra-base hits and 10 home runs.

The Angels have gone 11-16 away from home. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .245 batting average as a team this season, good for seventh in the league. Jared Walsh leads the team with a mark of .306.

The Giants won the last meeting 6-1. Johnny Cueto earned his fourth victory and Evan Longoria went 2-for-2 with a home run and two RBIs for San Francisco. Dylan Bundy took his sixth loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Crawford leads the Giants with 32 RBIs and is batting .253.

Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 15 home runs and is batting .258.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Angels: 5-5, .235 batting average, 4.55 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), Kevin Gausman: (hip), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Caleb Baragar: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Darin Ruf: (hamstring), Evan Longoria: (side), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Brandon Belt: (oblique).

Angels: Chris Rodriguez: (shoulder), Jose Quintana: (shoulder), Luke Bard: (hip), Mike Trout: (calf), Dexter Fowler: (knee), Jose Iglesias: (hamstring), Franklin Barreto: (right elbow), Max Stassi: (concussion).