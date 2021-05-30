Bogdanovic and the Jazz visit Memphis with 2-1 series lead

Utah Jazz (52-20, first in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (38-34, eighth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Memphis; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Jazz lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Jazz visit the Memphis Grizzlies in the Western Conference first round with a 2-1 lead in the series. The Jazz won the previous matchup 121-111. Donovan Mitchell scored 29 points to lead Utah to the win and Ja Morant recorded 28 points in the loss for Memphis.

The Grizzlies are 19-23 in conference play. Memphis ranks fourth in the league with 46.5 rebounds led by Jonas Valanciunas averaging 12.5.

The Jazz are 28-14 against Western Conference opponents. Utah averages 116.4 points and has outscored opponents by 9.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Valanciunas is shooting 59.2% and averaging 17.1 points. Dillon Brooks is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 26.4 points and collecting 4.4 rebounds. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 23.8 points and four rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 113 points, 45.2 rebounds, 25.3 assists, eight steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points on 45.5% shooting.

Jazz: 7-3, averaging 119.2 points, 47.9 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Sean McDermott: out (foot).

Jazz: Miye Oni: day to day (back).