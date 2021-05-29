Sports

CL final: Man City leaves out Rodri, Fernandinho vs Chelsea

By STEVE DOUGLAS AP Sports Writer

PORTO, Portugal

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola selected a team without either of his holding midfielders, Rodri or Fernandinho, for the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday.

Ilkay Gundogan, City's top scorer this season, looked set to drop into a deeper position in midfield in a surprise move, with Raheem Sterling picked as an extra attacking player.

Oleksandr Zinchenko was preferred to Joao Cancelo at left back.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel picked Kai Havertz in his three-man attack ahead of U.S. international Christian Pulisic.

Center midfielder N'Golo Kante has shaken off his latest hamstring injury to start.

