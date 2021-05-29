Brentford earns promotion to Premier League for first time

Brentford reached the Premier League for the first time by beating Swansea 2-0 in the Championship playoff final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

The west London club scored two early goals and held on against 10-man Swansea to join Norwich and Watford in promotion to the Premier League next season. Brentford hasn't played in the top flight since 1947.

Championship record-scorer Ivan Toney calmly converted a penalty in the 10th minute after Swansea goalkeeper Freddie Woodman had brought down Bryan Mbeumo in the box.

The former Newcastle striker didn't miss from the spot this season — 11-for-11 — and ended the campaign with 33 goals.

Mbeumo then led a counterattack 10 minutes later, making a long run and passing left to Mads Roerslev Rasmussen, who squared the ball for Emiliano Marcondes' one-timer past Woodman into the bottom right corner of the net.

Swansea top scorer Andre Ayew threatened just after the break but sent a header wide from close range.

The Swans' fate was all but sealed in the 65th when midfielder Jay Felton was sent off on a straight red card for a clumsy challenge.

Brentford lost to Fulham in last year’s playoff final last August. Swansea last played in the Premier League in the 2017-18 season.

Champion Norwich and runner-up Watford automatically booked their places in the top flight.