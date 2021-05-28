Indians host the Blue Jays after Bieber’s strong outing

Toronto Blue Jays (25-24, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (27-21, second in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (4-2, 2.53 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) Indians: Eli Morgan (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Indians +141, Blue Jays -162; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Shane Bieber. Bieber went seven innings, giving up one run on one hit with 12 strikeouts against Detroit.

The Indians are 11-9 on their home turf. The Cleveland pitching staff averages 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, Shane Bieber leads them with a mark of 13.8.

The Blue Jays have gone 15-13 away from home. The Toronto offense has compiled a .253 batting average as a team this season, good for fifth in the league. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the team with a mark of .333.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Ramirez leads the Indians with 24 extra base hits and is batting .262.

Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 26 extra base hits and is slugging .661.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .237 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by six runs

Blue Jays: 3-7, .281 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Indians: Zach Plesac: (thumb), Cam Hill: (wrist), Jordan Luplow: (ankle), Amed Rosario: (hand), Franmil Reyes: (side), Roberto Perez: (finger).

Blue Jays: Kirby Yates: (tommy john surgery), David Phelps: (right lat), Patrick Murphy: (shoulder), Tommy Milone: (shoulder), Julian Merryweather: (left oblique), Anthony Kay: (blister), Tom Hatch: (elbow), Ryan Borucki: (forearm), Travis Bergen: (shoulder), George Springer: (quad), Cavan Biggio: (spine), Alejandro Kirk: (left hip flexor).