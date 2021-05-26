Athletics look to end 3-game losing streak against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (23-26, third in the AL West) vs. Oakland Athletics (28-22, first in the AL West)

Oakland, California; Wednesday, 3:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: TBD Athletics: James Kaprielian (1-0, 2.53 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland enters the matchup as losers of their last three games.

The Athletics are 5-10 against the rest of their division. Oakland has hit 69 home runs this season, third in the league. Matt Olson leads the club with 12, averaging one every 13.3 at-bats.

The Mariners have gone 8-7 against division opponents. Seattle's team on-base percentage of .280 is last in the American League. Kyle Lewis leads the lineup with an OBP of .347.

The Mariners won the last meeting 4-3. Paul Sewald recorded his second victory and J.P. Crawford went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Seattle. Cole Irvin registered his sixth loss for Oakland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Olson leads the Athletics with 12 home runs and is batting .262.

Mitch Haniger leads the Mariners with 47 hits and has 32 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 4-6, .251 batting average, 5.22 ERA, outscored by six runs

Mariners: 4-6, .193 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 28 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: J.B. Wendelken: (left oblique), Trevor Rosenthal: (chest), A.J. Puk: (left biceps), Jesus Luzardo: (left hand), Mike Fiers: (right elbow), Mitch Moreland: (rib).

Mariners: Will Vest: (health protocols), Drew Steckenrider: (health protocols), Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Nick Margevicius: (shoulder), Kendall Graveman: (undisclosed), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Sam Haggerty: (shoulder), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Evan White: (hip), Dylan Moore: (left calf), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).