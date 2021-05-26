Diamondbacks take 9-game slide into matchup with Giants

San Francisco Giants (29-19, third in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (18-31, fifth in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Johnny Cueto (3-1, 3.34 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 26 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-5, 5.05 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks +107, Giants -125; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona enters the game as losers of their last nine games.

The Diamondbacks are 6-15 against NL West opponents. Arizona's lineup has 51 home runs this season, Eduardo Escobar leads the club with 12 homers.

The Giants are 12-10 against the rest of their division. San Francisco has hit 65 home runs this season, sixth in the National League. Brandon Crawford leads the club with 11, averaging one every 12.2 at-bats.

The Giants won the last meeting 8-0. Kevin Gausman earned his fifth victory and Evan Longoria went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBIs for San Francisco. Corbin Martin registered his second loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 12 home runs and has 35 RBIs.

Mike Yastrzemski leads the Giants with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .471.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 1-9, .198 batting average, 5.31 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Giants: 6-4, .253 batting average, 3.31 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Zac Gallen: (elbow), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Christian Walker: (oblique), Asdrubal Cabrera: (hamstring).

Giants: Logan Webb: (shoulder), Aaron Sanchez: (biceps), Dedniel Nunez: (elbow), Reyes Moronta: (right flexor), John Brebbia: (elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Jaylin Davis: (left knee), Tommy La Stella: (hamstring), Wilmer Flores: (hamstring).