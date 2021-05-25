Phillies’ Bryce Harper goes on IL with bruised left forearm

Philadelphia Phillies' Bryce Harper looks out from the dugout during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, May 24, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee) AP

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper went on the 10-day injured list retroactive to Sunday with a bruised left forearm.

The move was made before Tuesday’s game in Miami. The Phillies also reinstated outfielder Roman Quinn from the injured list.

“It cropped up Saturday after the game,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He didn’t say anything to me Sunday morning. We talked. He called me and said his wrist was sore. I gave him the day off.”

Harper is hitless in his past 16 at-bats, which has dropped his OPS to .884. He sat out games Sunday and Monday, and Girardi had said he was being given a break because of his slump. Girardi didn’t elaborate on Harper’s condition when he met with the media on Sunday.

“I understand you want to know,” Girardi said. “But there are distinct advantages that I can give another club if they know everything that’s going on over here. I’m sorry that I had to do that, but we’re trying to win games and he’s just not ready to go.”

Harper has seven homers, 13 RBIs and a .274 average in 38 games. He took a 97 mph fastball to the face last month but wasn’t seriously hurt.

Brad Miller is expected to get most of the playing time in right field during Harper’s absence. Miller has homered in consecutive games.