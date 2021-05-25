Doncic and the Mavericks visit Los Angeles with 1-0 series lead

Dallas Mavericks (42-30, fifth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (47-25, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clippers -6; over/under is 216

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Mavericks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Mavericks visit the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Mavericks won the last meeting 113-103. Luka Doncic scored 31 points to help lead Dallas to the win and Kawhi Leonard recorded 26 points in defeat for LA.

The Clippers are 27-15 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Ivica Zubac averaging 2.6.

The Mavericks are 21-21 in Western Conference play. Dallas ranks sixth in the Western Conference giving up just 110.2 points while holding opponents to 46% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zubac leads the Clippers with 7.2 rebounds and averages 9 points. Paul George is averaging 16.8 points and 6.1 rebounds while shooting 33.8% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Doncic has shot 47.9% and is averaging 27.7 points for the Mavericks. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 19.3 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Clippers: 4-6, averaging 108.6 points, 41.9 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 46.3% shooting.

Mavericks: 7-3, averaging 115 points, 42.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.7 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.9 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Clippers: None listed.

Mavericks: JJ Redick: out (heel).