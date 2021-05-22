Tina Charles, Ariel Atkins help Mystics beat Liberty

Tina Charles scored 34 points against her former team, Ariel Atkins added 25 points and the Washington Mystics beat the New York Liberty 101-72 on Friday night.

Charles, who played for New York from 2014-19, made four 3-pointers and finished two points shy of matching her career high. Charles also had nine rebounds.

Atkins made five 3-pointers and the Mystics (1-2) were 16 of 31 from long range.

Betnijah Laney led New York (3-1) with 20 points.

SUNS 84, MERCURY 67

PHOENIX (AP) — Jonquel Jones had 16 points and 11 rebounds, DeWanna Bonner added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists against her former team and Connecticut beat Phoenix.

Bonner returned to Phoenix as a visitor for the first time after playing the first nine years of her WNBA career with the Mercury. Bonner, who arrived in Connecticut as a free agent last season, had 27 points in the Sun’s home victory over Phoenix on Sunday.

Jasmine Thomas added 15 points for Connecticut (4-0). Skylar Diggins-Smith led Phoenix (2-2) with 20 points, and Diana Taurasi added 13.

ACES 97, SPARKS 69

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chelsea Gray had 18 points and six assists, A’ja Wilson had 17 points, eight rebounds and three blocks and Las Vegas beat Los Angeles.

Jackie Young and Dearica Hamby each scored 17 points and Liz Cambage had 11 points and 10 rebounds for Las Vegas (2-1). Kelsey Plum did not play.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 19 points for Los Angeles (0-2).

DREAM 83, FEVER 79

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 23 points, Courtney Williams added 16 and Atlanta beat Indiana for its first victory of the season.

Carter made 1 of 2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left for a four-point lead. Indiana, without a timeout, turned it over near midcourt as time expired.

Tiffany Hayes had 14 points for Atlanta (1-2). Kelsey Mitchell scored 19 points for Indiana (0-4). Jessica Breland had 15 points and 16 rebounds.