Sports

Jaguars special teams coach Schneider stepping away again

The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Jacksonville Jaguars special teams coordinator Brian Schneider is stepping away from the NFL for the second time in eight months.

The Jaguars declined to say why Schneider was leaving the team for personal reasons, but they will fully support him and his family during this time.

Schneider left Seattle for personal reasons last September and did not return. Assistant Larry Izzo filled in during the season. Schneider spent the previous 11 seasons with the Seahawks.

New Jaguars coach Urban Meyer hired Schneider as part of his staff in January.

  Comments  

Sports

MATCHDAY: Spanish league title to be decided

May 21, 2021 7:07 PM

Health News

Stephen Strasburg activated from IL by Washington Nationals

May 21, 2021 7:07 PM

Sports

Nani suspended for 2 games for making contact with official

May 21, 2021 7:07 PM

Sports

Injured Hazard out of Real Madrid’s Spanish league finale

May 21, 2021 7:07 PM

Health News

Memorial to open waiting list to fans

May 21, 2021 7:07 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service