Sports

Urena scheduled to start for Detroit against Kansas City

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Detroit Tigers (17-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (20-22, third in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Friday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jose Urena (1-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) Royals: Mike Minor (3-2, 5.02 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 44 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -158, Tigers +137; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Detroit will square off on Friday.

The Royals are 9-16 against AL Central teams. Kansas City has hit 39 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Salvador Perez leads the club with nine, averaging one every 18.2 at-bats.

The Tigers are 8-13 against teams from the AL Central. Detroit hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .291 this season, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .374.

The Tigers won the last meeting 4-3. Spencer Turnbull earned his second victory and JaCoby Jones went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Detroit. Daniel Lynch registered his second loss for Kansas City.

TOP PERFORMERS: Perez leads the Royals with 45 hits and has 27 RBIs.

Grossman leads the Tigers with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .405.

LAST 10 GAMES: Royals: 4-6, .223 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored by one run

Tigers: 8-2, .277 batting average, 2.97 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Royals: Daniel Tillo: (undisclosed), Danny Duffy: (forearm), Adalberto Mondesi: (right oblique strain), Hunter Dozier: (concussion).

Tigers: Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Derek Holland: (left shoulder), Willi Castro: (elbow), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

  Comments  

Sports

Los Angeles opens playoffs against Dallas

May 21, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Denver begins playoffs against Portland

May 21, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Tatum and the Celtics visit Brooklyn to begin playoffs

May 21, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

Bucks open playoffs against the Heat

May 21, 2021 2:23 AM

Sports

New York to visit Miami Friday

May 21, 2021 2:21 AM

Sports

Martinez scheduled to start as St. Louis hosts Chicago

May 21, 2021 2:21 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service