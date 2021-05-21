Chicago visits New York after Giolito’s strong performance

Chicago White Sox (26-16, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (25-19, third in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (5-1, 1.47 ERA, .87 WHIP, 49 strikeouts) Yankees: Jordan Montgomery (2-1, 4.75 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -112, White Sox -104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Lucas Giolito. Giolito threw eight innings, surrendering one run on two hits with 11 strikeouts against Minnesota.

The Yankees are 11-9 in home games in 2020. New York is slugging .380 as a unit. Aaron Judge leads the club with a .572 slugging percentage, including 17 extra-base hits and 12 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 12-8 away from home. Chicago has an MLB-leading team on-base percentage of .346. Yoan Moncada leads the club with an OBP of .407.

TOP PERFORMERS: Judge leads the Yankees with 12 home runs and is slugging .572.

Yermin Mercedes leads the White Sox with 48 hits and has 25 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .246 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

White Sox: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: (elbow), Clarke Schmidt: (right elbow), Darren O'Day: (right rotator cuff), Zack Britton: (elbow), Ryan LaMarre: (hamstring), Aaron Hicks: (left wrist), Giancarlo Stanton: (quad).

White Sox: Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).