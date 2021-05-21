Sports

Seattle hosts Atlanta United FC after 2 consecutive shutout wins

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Atlanta United FC (2-1-2) vs. Seattle Sounders FC (5-0-1)

Seattle; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Seattle -157, Atlanta United FC +444, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle heads into a matchup against Atlanta United FC after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Sounders put together an 11-5-6 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 8-1-3 in home matches. Seattle scored 52 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 33.

Atlanta United FC finished 6-13-4 overall and 2-6-2 on the road in the 2020 season. Atlanta United FC averaged one goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Seattle: Nicolas Lodeiro (injured), Josh Atencio (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Ezequiel Barco (injured), Jurgen Damm (injured), Alec Kann (injured), Mo Adams (injured), Machop Malual Chol (injured).

