Nashville SC hosts Austin FC in a non-conference matchup

Austin FC (2-3-0) vs. Nashville SC (1-0-4)

Nashville, Tennessee; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nashville SC -132, Austin FC +377, Draw +253; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville SC hosts Austin FC in non-conference action.

Nashville SC put together an 8-7-8 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home matches. Nashville SC scored 28 goals last season and had 20 assists.

Austin FC takes the field for the sixth game in franchise history. Austin FC has has been outscored 7-5 through its first five games of MLS play.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Nashville SC: Abu Danladi (injured), Daniel Rios (injured), Brian Anunga (injured).

Austin FC: Alexander Ring, Ulises Segura (injured), Aaron Schoenfeld (injured), Ben Sweat (injured).