DC United hosts the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference action
Philadelphia Union (2-2-2) vs. DC United (2-4-0)
Washington, D.C.; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +182, Philadelphia +146, Draw +233; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: DC United faces the Philadelphia Union in Eastern Conference play.
DC United went 5-12-6 overall and 2-6-4 at home a season ago. DC United scored 25 goals a season ago and registered 12 assists.
The Union compiled a 14-4-5 record overall a season ago while finishing 4-4-4 in road games. Philadelphia scored 49 goals a season ago and recorded 33 assists.
The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: DC United: Chris Odoi-Atsem (injured), Steve Birnbaum (injured), Nigel Robertha (injured), Donovan Pines (injured), Bill Hamid (injured), Yordy Reyna (injured), Jacob Greene (injured), Erik Sorga (injured).
Philadelphia: Stuart Findlay (injured), Jack de Vries (injured), Ilsinho (injured), Kacper Przybylko (injured).
