Pittsburgh takes 2-1 lead into game 4 against New York

Pittsburgh Penguins (37-16-3, first in the East Division during the regular season) vs. New York Islanders (32-17-7, fourth in the East Division during the regular season)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -109, Penguins -110; over/under is 5.5

NHL PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND: Penguins lead series 2-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the New York Islanders in the first round of the NHL Playoffs with a 2-1 lead in the series. The teams meet Saturday for the 12th time this season. The Penguins won the last meeting 5-4. Jeff Carter scored a team-high two goals for the Penguins in the victory.

The Islanders are 32-17-7 against the rest of their division. New York averages 2.7 penalties per game, the least in the NHL. Ross Johnston leads them averaging 0.7.

The Penguins are 37-16-3 against opponents in the East Division. Pittsburgh has scored 193 goals and is second in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game. Sidney Crosby leads the team with 24.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal has 45 total points for the Islanders, 17 goals and 28 assists. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Kris Letang leads the Penguins with a plus-19 in 55 games this season. Carter has 10 goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.9 goals , five assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals , 5.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Ross Johnston: out (undisclosed).

Penguins: None listed.