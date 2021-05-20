The Latest: Gentle start to PGA with trepidation in the air

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, walks off the sixth hole during a practice round at the PGA Championship golf tournament on the Ocean Course Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in Kiawah Island, S.C. (AP Photo/Matt York) AP

The Latest on the PGA Championship (all times local):

7 a.m.

South Carolina native Patrick Rada found the middle of the fairway with the opening tee shot in the PGA Championship.

It was a gorgeous morning on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island with a little trepidation in the air. The flags along the practice range already were flapping even as the run was beginning its climb over the Atlantic.

The wind is everything at Kiawah Island and it has been strong enough to get everyone's attention this week. Even the power players have been using long irons, hybrids and even fairway metals into par 4s and par 3s.

Rada is the head PGA professional at MacArthur Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida. He likely was chosen to hit the first tee shot given his South Carolina roots.

Among those playing in the morning were Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau. McIlroy won at 13-under 275 in 2012 the other time the PGA Championship was at Kiawah.