Toronto FC (1-2-2) vs. Orlando City SC (2-0-3)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orlando City SC -121, Toronto FC +296, Draw +277; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando City SC hosts Toronto FC in conference action.

Orlando City SC put together an 11-4-8 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 8-1-3 in home games. Orlando City SC scored 48 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 33.

Toronto FC compiled a 13-5-5 record overall in the 2020 season while finishing 6-3-2 in road games. Toronto FC scored 34 goals a season ago, averaging 1.5 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Alexandre Pato (injured), Oriol Rosell (injured), David Loera (injured).

Toronto FC: Justin Morrow (injured), Julian Dunn (injured), Erickson Gallardo (injured), Alejandro Pozuelo (injured), Jonathan Osorio (injured), Ifunanyachi Achara (injured).