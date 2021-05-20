Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City against San Jose after 2-goal outing

Sporting Kansas City (3-2-1) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (3-3-0)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose +150, Sporting Kansas City +165, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Alan Pulido leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with San Jose after registering two goals against Vancouver.

The Earthquakes went 8-9-6 overall during the 2020 season while going 4-2-5 at home. San Jose scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.

Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall and 6-2-2 on the road during the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals a season ago and had 26 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Roberto Puncec (injured), Nicolas Isimat-Mirin (injured), Felipe Hernandez (injured).