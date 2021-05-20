Vancouver Whitecaps take on the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference action

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (2-3-1) vs. Houston Dynamo (2-2-2)

Houston; Saturday, 9 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston -180, Vancouver +473, Draw +306; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Dynamo host the Vancouver Whitecaps in conference action.

The Dynamo put together a 4-10-9 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 3-3-4 in home games. Houston scored 30 goals last season, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall a season ago while going 3-9-0 on the road. Vancouver averaged 1.2 goals on 3.0 shots on goal per game last season.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Houston: Tyler Pasher (injured).

Vancouver: Erik Godoy (injured), Ali Adnan, Michael Baldisimo (injured).