St. Louis plays Colorado on 3-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (39-13-4, first in the West Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (27-20-9, fourth in the West Division)

St. Louis; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blues +182, Avalanche -224

BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis will try to keep its three-game win streak going when the Blues take on Colorado.

The Blues have gone 27-20-9 against division opponents. St. Louis has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 23.2% of chances.

The Avalanche are 39-13-4 in division play. Colorado leads the league with 6.3 assists per game, led by Nathan MacKinnon averaging 0.9.

In their last meeting on April 26, St. Louis won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan O'Reilly leads the Blues with 24 goals, adding 30 assists and collecting 54 points. David Perron has five goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Mikko Rantanen leads the Avalanche with 30 goals and has 66 points. Andre Burakovsky has five goals over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-1-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blues: Mackenzie MacEachern: out (upper body), Vince Dunn: day to day (upper body), Carl Gunnarsson: out for season (lower body), David Perron: day to day (covid-19), Oskar Sundqvist: out for season (knee).

Avalanche: Jacob MacDonald: out (lower body), Bowen Byram: out (upper body), Matt Calvert: out (undisclosed), Dennis Gilbert: out (face).