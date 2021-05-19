Dallas Open to bring ATP Tour men’s tennis to SMU next year

United States' John Isner during a match against Austria's Dominic Thiem at the Mutua Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, Friday, May 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) AP

The Dallas Open will bring professional men's tennis to the city next year as the first ATP Tour event there since the circuit started in 1990.

The indoor hard-court tournament will be played at SMU from Feb. 6-13, the tour announced Wednesday.

It is an ATP 250 event that is moving after being held in New York the past three years.

Top-level men's pro tennis hasn't been played in Dallas since the pre-ATP World Championship of Tennis Finals were there from 1971-89.

“It's a big deal for the city, for sure,” said John Isner, a former Top 10 player and 2018 Wimbledon semifinalist who lives in Dallas and whose charity, the Isner Family Foundation, is a non-profit partner for the new tournament. “It's a big deal for me personally, because I get to play in my backyard here at Southern Methodist University, where I train.”